iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sets New 1-Year High at $125.92

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $125.92 and last traded at $125.70, with a volume of 57922 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.22.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.29.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 33,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Etfidea LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 57,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 149.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

