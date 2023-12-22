iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sets New 1-Year High at $125.92

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $125.92 and last traded at $125.70, with a volume of 57922 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.22.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.29.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
