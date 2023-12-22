First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Sets New 52-Week High at $92.61

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $92.61 and last traded at $92.39, with a volume of 5737 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.79.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.6 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.70. The stock has a market cap of $878.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.27.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 21.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000.
About First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
