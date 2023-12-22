First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Sets New 52-Week High at $92.61

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $92.61 and last traded at $92.39, with a volume of 5737 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.79.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.70. The stock has a market cap of $878.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.27.

Get First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 21.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

About First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.