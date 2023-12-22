Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Hits New 52-Week High at $100.09

Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $100.09 and last traded at $100.01, with a volume of 111571 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.82.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.09. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $866.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Patrick Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 32.45%.

Insider Transactions at Patrick Industries

In other news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $2,004,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,504,642.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $208,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,411,823.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $2,004,198.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,013 shares in the company, valued at $25,504,642.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,490 shares of company stock worth $9,767,003. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patrick Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

