Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $217.08

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $217.08 and last traded at $217.05, with a volume of 11468 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $216.77.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $202.56 and its 200 day moving average is $201.39.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.9112 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 1000

About Vanguard Russell 1000

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,185,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 769,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,738,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 751,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,307,000 after purchasing an additional 37,369 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,842,000. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 400,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

