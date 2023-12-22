Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $217.08

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $217.08 and last traded at $217.05, with a volume of 11468 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $216.77.
The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $202.56 and its 200 day moving average is $201.39.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.9112 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th.
The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
