American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $94.12

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $94.12 and last traded at $94.03, with a volume of 33412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AMWD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on American Woodmark from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on American Woodmark from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

American Woodmark Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $473.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.33 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 5.85%. American Woodmark’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Woodmark

In other American Woodmark news, Director Andrew B. Cogan sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total value of $105,488.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $255,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,002,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew B. Cogan sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total value of $105,488.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Woodmark

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,616,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,239,000 after acquiring an additional 34,735 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,962,000 after acquiring an additional 100,455 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,111,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,903,000 after acquiring an additional 22,093 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 10.0% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 922,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,013,000 after acquiring an additional 83,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 613,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Recommended Stories

