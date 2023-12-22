VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Hits New 1-Year High at $64.09

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $64.09 and last traded at $63.91, with a volume of 15742 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VSEC has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of VSE from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of VSE in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

VSE Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.06.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. VSE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $231.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VSE Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

VSE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. VSE’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VSE

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in VSE by 18.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in VSE by 1.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in VSE by 6.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in VSE by 4.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in VSE by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

See Also

