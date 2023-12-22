Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Sets New 12-Month High at $62.23

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $62.23 and last traded at $61.91, with a volume of 64708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.26.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCVX. Mizuho began coverage on Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vaxcyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.35.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,544.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $786,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 400,914 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,027,939.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,236 shares of company stock worth $5,608,785 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCVX. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 8.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 31.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 6,891 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 8,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Vaxcyte by 8.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

