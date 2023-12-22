VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Hits New 52-Week High at $64.09

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $64.09 and last traded at $63.91, with a volume of 15742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VSEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of VSE in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of VSE from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VSE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VSE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

VSE Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.53.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. VSE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $231.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.97 million. As a group, research analysts predict that VSE Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

VSE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Institutional Trading of VSE

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of VSE by 18.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of VSE by 1.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of VSE by 6.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of VSE by 4.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of VSE by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

See Also

