Cooper Financial Group Buys 48 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Chemed were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Chemed by 2.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in Chemed in the third quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Chemed in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Covea Finance grew its stake in Chemed by 89.3% in the third quarter. Covea Finance now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Chemed in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chemed in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Chemed Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $586.90 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $481.99 and a 12 month high of $590.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $565.50 and a 200-day moving average of $538.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.47.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.40. Chemed had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $564.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 19.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,217 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total transaction of $710,545.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,798,127.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.68, for a total transaction of $2,803,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,338,898.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,217 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total value of $710,545.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,798,127.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,531 shares of company stock valued at $13,596,105. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

