BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Raises Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 21.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.4% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at about $1,082,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,386. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total value of $493,604.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,461,995.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,157 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YUM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of YUM opened at $129.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.22. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.53 and a 12-month high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.01%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.