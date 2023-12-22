Cooper Financial Group Buys 791 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 189.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,132,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,856,000 after acquiring an additional 107,204 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,033,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,190,000 after acquiring an additional 265,404 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,783,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Stock Performance

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $23.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.94.

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $471.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.31 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 5.19%. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,149 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $318,352.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,922,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 120,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,602,038.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 910,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,680,875.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,149 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $318,352.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 307,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,922,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,149 shares of company stock worth $2,587,603. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Exelixis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.84.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

