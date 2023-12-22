Cooper Financial Group Acquires 230 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Hershey were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

NYSE:HSY opened at $181.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $178.82 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The firm has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.92.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $920,800 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen cut shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.81.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

