Cooper Financial Group Acquires Shares of 14,422 Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 617.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TFC. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.97.

Truist Financial Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $36.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.90.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

