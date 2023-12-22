Cooper Financial Group Has $411,000 Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $349,808.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,114. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $349,808.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,114. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 5,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.86, for a total transaction of $961,193.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,739,815.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,319 shares of company stock worth $19,400,492 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $204.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.32 and a 200-day moving average of $149.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.60. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.44 and a 12 month high of $209.27.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 59.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 24.98%.

WSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.31.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

