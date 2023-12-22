Cooper Financial Group Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $16,706,892,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 60,182.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,739,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,009,190,000 after buying an additional 193,418,094 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,053,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,460,000 after buying an additional 179,593 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 125.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,919,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,051,000 after buying an additional 2,179,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,333,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,979,000 after buying an additional 157,902 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI opened at $41.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $36.58 and a 12 month high of $45.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.21.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $1.5914 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $6.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.25%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.