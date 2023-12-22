Cooper Financial Group Acquires Shares of 6,203 Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000. Cooper Financial Group owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 86.8% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 786,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,711,000 after purchasing an additional 13,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 23,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVOV opened at $86.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $88.93.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

