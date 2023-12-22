Cooper Financial Group Has $511,000 Stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000.

In related news, SVP Ron M. Logan, Jr. acquired 15,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $154,000.62. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,047 shares in the company, valued at $692,541.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John C. Frey acquired 117,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,182,998.38. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 671,438 shares in the company, valued at $6,734,523.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ron M. Logan, Jr. acquired 15,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $154,000.62. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 69,047 shares in the company, valued at $692,541.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,821,594 shares of company stock valued at $18,209,388.

NYSE:KYN opened at $8.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.43. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $9.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

