Cooper Financial Group Buys 890 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ON shares. Craig Hallum downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on ON Semiconductor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho reduced their target price on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.88.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ ON opened at $83.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.60. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $59.61 and a 1-year high of $111.35.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

