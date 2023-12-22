Cooper Financial Group Purchases 55 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in KLA were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of KLA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 34.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after buying an additional 20,773 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 183.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 32.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 4.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLA Price Performance

KLAC stock opened at $580.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $523.70 and its 200-day moving average is $493.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $355.88 and a 1 year high of $593.00.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. Equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 26.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $527.94.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

