Cooper Financial Group Boosts Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,217 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Splunk were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 1st quarter worth about $1,527,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Splunk by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,957 shares of the software company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Splunk in the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in Splunk by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 251,984 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,447,000 after acquiring an additional 18,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Splunk in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $219,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,292,235.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $604,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,535 shares in the company, valued at $15,946,338.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $219,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,292,235.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,557,705 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPLK shares. Argus downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $151.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.48. The stock has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 361.43, a P/E/G ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.05. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.50 and a 12-month high of $152.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Splunk had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 689.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

