Cooper Financial Group Boosts Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Hologic were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 312.4% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 595.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hologic by 58.1% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Hologic by 163.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 91.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic Stock Up 1.1 %

HOLX stock opened at $71.07 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $87.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,619.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hologic news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at $921,619.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on Hologic from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.58.

Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

