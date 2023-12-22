Cooper Financial Group Invests $676,000 in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $280,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,756,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,646,000 after purchasing an additional 230,112 shares in the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 149,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,067,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 305,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JHMM stock opened at $52.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.73. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.07 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

