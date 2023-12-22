Cooper Financial Group Has $708,000 Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 10.9% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 5.9% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 46.4% during the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 454,405 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $135,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.60.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.8 %

MCD stock opened at $291.40 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $299.35. The firm has a market cap of $211.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $272.89 and its 200-day moving average is $279.84.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,662 shares of company stock worth $2,593,634. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.