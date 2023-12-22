Cooper Financial Group Grows Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Booking were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Booking in the second quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its holdings in Booking by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG stock opened at $3,519.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,079.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,992.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,907.38 and a one year high of $3,542.13. The firm has a market cap of $122.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Transactions at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $53.03 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,975.99, for a total transaction of $2,231,992.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,191,847.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,998,893 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. HSBC started coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,550.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,362.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKNG

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.