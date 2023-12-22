Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Purchased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,989 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $171.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.01. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.00 and a 12-month high of $183.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 3.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on LNG. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.67.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

