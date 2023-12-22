Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $291,000 Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 6,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 47,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,592,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $166.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The firm has a market cap of $151.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.