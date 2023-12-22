International Distributions Services (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.09

Shares of International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.09 and last traded at $7.07, with a volume of 1401 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of International Distributions Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.13.

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

