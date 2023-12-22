Timberline Resources (CVE:TBR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Shares of Timberline Resources Co. (CVE:TBR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 270200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Timberline Resources Trading Up 18.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$11.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 8.18, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Timberline Resources Company Profile

Timberline Resources Corporation explores, evaluates, acquires, and develops mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Eureka project, which covers an area of approximately 18,464 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district, Nevada.

