Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.79

Shares of Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.82, with a volume of 46958 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.

Graphite One Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.16. The stock has a market cap of C$108.12 million, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.82.

Graphite One (CVE:GPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that Graphite One Inc. will post -0.0196522 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Graphite One

Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. It holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,600 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

