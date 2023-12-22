Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.70

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70, with a volume of 5600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Several analysts recently commented on QST shares. Acumen Capital dropped their price target on Questor Technology from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. ATB Capital set a C$1.10 price target on Questor Technology and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.86.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.00 million. Questor Technology had a negative net margin of 64.84% and a negative return on equity of 17.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Questor Technology Inc. will post 0.0100295 EPS for the current year.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

