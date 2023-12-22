Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Shares of Gitennes Exploration Inc. (CVE:GIT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 616000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Gitennes Exploration Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$967,200.00, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.75.

About Gitennes Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Gitennes Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds interests in the New Mosher, Maxwell, and JMW gold properties in northern Quebec; the Snowbird gold property in northern British Columbia; and three gold/copper properties in the Gaspé region of Quebec, Canada, as well as a royalty interest in the Urumalqui silver property in Peru.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gitennes Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitennes Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.