Moneta Gold (TSE:ME) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.74

Moneta Gold Inc. (TSE:ME – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.74, with a volume of 87104 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, National Bankshares set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Moneta Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Moneta Gold
Moneta Gold Stock Performance
Moneta Gold (TSE:ME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moneta Gold Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Moneta Gold
Moneta Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Tower gold project, which is located in the Timmins region of Northeastern Ontario. The company was formerly known as Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc and changed its name to Moneta Gold Inc in August 2021.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Moneta Gold
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- What is the ‘Magnificent Seven’, and how to gain exposure?
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Get ready to ring in the New Year with these upgrades
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Nike’s miss could be our opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Moneta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.