Moneta Gold (TSE:ME) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.74

Moneta Gold Inc. (TSE:ME – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.74, with a volume of 87104 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Moneta Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

The firm has a market cap of C$92.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.95.

Moneta Gold (TSE:ME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moneta Gold Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moneta Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Tower gold project, which is located in the Timmins region of Northeastern Ontario. The company was formerly known as Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc and changed its name to Moneta Gold Inc in August 2021.

