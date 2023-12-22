Moon River Capital (CVE:MOO) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.15

Moon River Capital Ltd. (CVE:MOO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.15 and last traded at C$1.12, with a volume of 15704 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.09.
Moon River Capital Trading Up 1.8 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$190.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,140.00 and a beta of 2.54.
Moon River Capital Company Profile
Moon River Capital Ltd., a resource company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. It focuses on the development of the Davidson Property, which includes six mineral leases covering approximately 1,631.8 hectares in British Columbia. The Davidson Property hosts a molybdenum-tungsten deposit.
