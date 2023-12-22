Navcoin (NAV) Hits Market Cap of $2.59 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 27.5% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0845 or 0.00000194 BTC on exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $29,745.58 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.42 or 0.00120487 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00035824 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00025647 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003312 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002181 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

