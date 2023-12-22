Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.64

Shares of Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.64, with a volume of 927993 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GXE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets lowered Gear Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Gear Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on GXE
Gear Energy Stock Performance
Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$41.41 million for the quarter. Gear Energy had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 18.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gear Energy Ltd. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Gear Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Gear Energy’s payout ratio is 37.50%.
Gear Energy Company Profile
Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.
