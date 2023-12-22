Loopring (LRC) Price Reaches $0.29

Loopring (LRC) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. Loopring has a total market cap of $384.27 million and approximately $65.19 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Loopring has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Loopring token can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000663 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring’s launch date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,397 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,331,682,636 tokens. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Loopring is https://reddit.com/r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol.

Loopring Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is a decentralized finance platform that provides protocols, infrastructure, and user-facing products for the future of finance. It offers low-fee, high-speed trading, swapping, liquidity provision, and payments while ensuring security of assets. The first zkRollup protocol on Ethereum is deployed by LOOPRING to prevent exchange and payment applications from accessing user assets. LOOPRING was founded by Daniel Wang and is an Ethereum-based project started in 2017. Users can access the decentralized exchange and payment platform through the LOOPRING Layer2 App and the LOOPRING Wallet, a self-custodial smart contract wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

