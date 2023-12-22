Litecoin Cash Market Cap Reaches $3.88 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $3.88 million and approximately $284.80 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 795,526,544 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 795,513,324.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00494089 USD and is up 13.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $300.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
