Litecoin Cash Market Cap Reaches $3.88 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $3.88 million and approximately $284.80 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 795,526,544 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 795,513,324.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00494089 USD and is up 13.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $300.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

