Electroneum Price Up 26.1% Over Last 7 Days (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 22nd. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $43.99 million and approximately $608,332.80 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 26.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004985 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000059 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,961,599,921 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

