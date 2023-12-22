Ark (ARK) Price Tops $0.95 on Major Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 22nd. Ark has a market cap of $169.59 million and $11.87 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00002193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ark has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000240 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002281 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002248 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002622 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 177,727,038 coins and its circulating supply is 177,726,922 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

