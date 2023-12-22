DeepOnion (ONION) Hits Market Capitalization of $696,876.44

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0409 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $19.84 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.42 or 0.00120487 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00035824 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00025647 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003312 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002181 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000194 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

