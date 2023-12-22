PharmAust Limited (ASX:PAA) Insider Roger Aston Purchases 3,649,904 Shares of Stock

PharmAust Limited (ASX:PAA – Get Free Report) insider Roger Aston bought 3,649,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,249.52 ($12,248.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.97, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

PharmAust Limited develops targeted cancer therapeutics for humans and animals in Switzerland, Australia, Sweden, the United States, and internationally. The company develops drug discovery intellectual property for the treatment of various cancers, neurological diseases, and viral infections. Its lead candidate is Monepantel (MPL), a small molecule drug which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cancer.

