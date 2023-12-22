Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISV. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 25 LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. 25 LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

DISV opened at $25.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average of $24.09. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.