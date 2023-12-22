Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 4,462 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 40.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 754 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.27.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $30.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $20.17 and a fifty-two week high of $77.21.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.16 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.8675 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 260.90%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

