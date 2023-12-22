Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $556,000 Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

BATS PAVE opened at $34.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.07. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.