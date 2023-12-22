Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $580,000 Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 67.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 380.0% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 9,949 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.65.

Sempra Price Performance

NYSE:SRE opened at $73.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Sempra has a one year low of $63.75 and a one year high of $81.82. The company has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.03%.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

