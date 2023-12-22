Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 245 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter valued at $630,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 19,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.63.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

EXPD opened at $126.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.01. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.75 and a 52-week high of $128.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.34 and its 200-day moving average is $117.90.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

