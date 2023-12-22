Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 581 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth $753,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Barclays reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PM opened at $92.83 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $144.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.30.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.