ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.29

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.29 and last traded at $14.08, with a volume of 138578 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) to SEK 230 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Trading Up 1.4 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.09.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1084 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. It offers BIM-ready door opening solutions; doors and hardware products; electronic access control ecosystem, wireless, electronic key, standalone access, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, cylinders, exit devices, door closers, floor spring, pull handles, and other hardware; and entrance automation systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.