BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $56.10

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.10 and last traded at $55.69, with a volume of 71198 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.14.

BAESY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale cut shares of BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,142.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.28.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAESY. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of BAE Systems by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of BAE Systems by 241.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BAE Systems by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

