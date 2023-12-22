China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $25.17

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.17 and last traded at $25.17, with a volume of 22079 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

China Mengniu Dairy Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.20.

About China Mengniu Dairy

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment offers ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, yogurt, and fresh milk.

